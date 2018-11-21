Swiss banker facing financial charges cuts ankle monitor, flees in-house arrest

A Swiss banker and one-time fugitive facing financial crimes charges in Greece linked with weapons procurements and Siemens contracts has reportedly disappeared after cutting off an ankle monitor.

Justice ministry officials on Wednesday morning said the whereabouts of Jean-Claude Oswald were unknown since the previous day.

Oswald was arrested in 2015 in Abu Dhabi on a European arrest warrant issued by a Greek prosecutor.

The monitor was cut at 13.56 local time on Tuesday, roughly an hour after he was transported to his residence by police from a court appearance.