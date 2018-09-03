Dijsselbloem: EZ states made excessively high demands to Greece in return for bailout loans

Former Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem continued on a somewhat self-critical streak this week, days after his high-profile appearances in Greece, telling a Dutch broadcaster that Eurozone member-states had excessively high demands from the Greek people in order to provide bailout loans.

"In terms of reforms, we asked for much from the Greek people, way too much. During the crisis the Greek economy shrunk by one fourth, leading one third of the population into poverty and pushing many young people to leave abroad. Greece obviously is not a successful example; the crisis was so deep that you can't refer to a success," he said.