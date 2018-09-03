Dijsselbloem: EZ states made excessively high demands to Greece in return for bailout loans

Monday, 03 September 2018 23:33
UPD:23:35
SOOC/Aris Oikonomou
A- A A+

Former Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem continued on a somewhat self-critical streak this week, days after his high-profile appearances in Greece, telling a Dutch broadcaster that Eurozone member-states had excessively high demands from the Greek people in order to provide bailout loans.

"In terms of reforms, we asked for much from the Greek people, way too much. During the crisis the Greek economy shrunk by one fourth, leading one third of the population into poverty and pushing many young people to leave abroad. Greece obviously is not a successful example; the crisis was so deep that you can't refer to a success," he said.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών