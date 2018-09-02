FyRoM FM optimistc 'name issue' agreement will be approved in a referendum

The foreign minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fyrom) appeared optimistic over the weekend that a majority of voters in his country will ultimately approve a bilateral agreement to finally resolve the "name issue" preventing a full normalization of relations with Greece - and blocking fyrom's Euro-Atlantic prospects as well.

FM Nikola Dimitrov was quoted in an interview by the IBNA news agency, and after his attendence at the Gymnich summit in Vienna.

"I am certain the agreement will be accepted by our citizens, because whenever we are before a historic crossroads, we make wise choices," he said, adding:

"I am also certain that even those, on both sides, opposing this agreement, accept that it is a sgnificant step forward. We are neighbors, we cannot change this; history cannot change, but we can influence our future and improve it."

A referendum on the "Prespes Agreement" will take place in the country this month.