A moderate earthquake measuring on the Richter scale was recorded just west of the central Greek city of Karditsa on Friday morning, and specifically at 10 a.m. (08.00 GMT).

The quake's epicenter was located below Lake Plastiras, a man-made body of water, with a depth of roughly 1.8 kilometers. The tremor was felt as far away as the northwest Ionian island of Corfu.

No reports of injuries or damages were initially received.