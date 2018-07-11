Govt spox denies charges that Athens had not briefed partners over island VAT decision

Wednesday, 11 July 2018 13:57
UPD:13:58
INTIME NEWS/ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ
A- A A+

The Greek government, via its official spokesman, on Wednesday rejected press reports this week charging that Athens had not briefed its European partners over a high-profile decision to keep VAT rates lower on five Aegean islands - at least until the beginning of 2019.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras himself announced the suspension of a harmonization of VAT rates on five eastern Aegean islands that have borne the brunt of the refugee/migrant crisis in the region. Tsipras' announcement was carried live by the state television broadcaster late last month.

"Not only did we brief (partners), but Mr. Juncker agreed with the prime minister's proposal," spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said, referring to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Moreover, the spokesman referred to a "joint decision" by the Greek government and the EU Commission.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών