Govt spox denies charges that Athens had not briefed partners over island VAT decision

The Greek government, via its official spokesman, on Wednesday rejected press reports this week charging that Athens had not briefed its European partners over a high-profile decision to keep VAT rates lower on five Aegean islands - at least until the beginning of 2019.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras himself announced the suspension of a harmonization of VAT rates on five eastern Aegean islands that have borne the brunt of the refugee/migrant crisis in the region. Tsipras' announcement was carried live by the state television broadcaster late last month.

"Not only did we brief (partners), but Mr. Juncker agreed with the prime minister's proposal," spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said, referring to EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Moreover, the spokesman referred to a "joint decision" by the Greek government and the EU Commission.