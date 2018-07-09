Developments continue in Ellaktor power struggle - full text

Following the resignation of three members of the Ellaktor company's board on Monday, Dimitrios Koutras and Leonidas Bobolas issued a statement briefing shareholders that they will support the appointment by the board of directors of Christos Glavanis, Panagiota Iplixian and Mark Rachovides as new board members in replacement of three resigned members.

They will also propose, during a regular general meeting, the election as board members of Konstantin Andreopoulos and Lampros Papakonstantinou in replacement of Anastasios Kallitsantsis and Dimitrios Kallitsantsis.

The entire press release reads:

PROPOSAL OF CANDIDATES TO THE ELLAKTOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Following the resignation of three Members of the Ellaktor Board on 9/7/2018, DIMITRIOS KOUTRAS AND LEONIDAS BOBOLAS would like to inform the Shareholders that they will support the appointment by the Board of Directors of Mr. Christos Glavanis, Mrs. Panagiota Iplixian and Mr. Mark Rachovides as new Board members in replacement of the resigned three members and consequently will both propose during the Ordinary General Meeting for election as board members Mr. Konstantin Andreopoulos and Lampros Papakonstantinou in replacement of Mr. Anastasios Kallitsantsis and Mr. Dimitrios Kallitsantsis so that the Ellaktor Board after the above corporate acts will have the following composition:

Christos Glavanis, son of Michael, as Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Member and Member of the Audit Committee, Dimitrios Koutras, son of Athanassios,as Vice-Chairman , Executive Member, Leonidas Bobolas, son of George, as Managing Director, Executive Member, Aggelos Giokaris, son of Christos, as Executive Member of the Board, Edward Sarantopoulos, son of Konstantinos, as Executive Member of the Board, Theodoros Pantalakis, son of Nikolaos as Independent, Non-Executive Member, Panagiota Iplixian,daughter of Spyridon, as Independent, Non-Executive Member and Member of the Audit Committee, Mark Rachovides, son of Savvas, as Independent , Non-Executive Member, Konstantin Andreopoulos, son of Ioannis, as Independent, Non-Executive Member and Lampros Papakonstantinou, son of Ioannis, as Independent, Non-Executive Member.

In order to achieve the above WE ASK the Shareholders to vote “FOR” the decision for item 13 of the Revised Agenda of the forthcoming Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ELLAKTOR S.A. on 25 July 2018.

Please find below a summary of the candidates CVs:

Mr. Christos Glavanis, has worked for more than 30 years in complex international environments for Ernst & Young, including as Chairman & Managing Partner of Ernst & Young Central and South East Europe, member of the main board of the EMEIA area and member of the EY Global council. He has chaired the audit committee of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) and other listed Greek companies. Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of England & Wales.

Mr. Konstantin Andreopoulos is a Member of the Board of Directors of European Investment Bank (EIB), where he has served as Group Chief Compliance Officer, and Director of Legal Affairs, Operation on a worldwide scale. Prior experience includes Baker and McKenzie law firm, New York office, and Monsanto Europe SA, Assistant European Counsel. He graduated from Yale Law School with an LL.M. degree and from Athens University School of Law with an LL.B. He holds a doctorate from Albert-Ludwig Universität, Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany).

Mrs. Panagiota Iplixian has served as Non - executive member of the BoD of Greek banks, appointed as representative of HFSF, and has been chairwoman or member of the respective Risk, Audit, Remuneration, Nominations and Strategy Committees. Her broad experience in banking includes 10 years in the United States in Compliance, Corporate Planning and Governance executive roles.

Mr. Lampros Papakonstantinou is Chief Investment Officer at Virtus International Partners LP, advising in Greece and SE Europe. He has co-founded P&K Group, one of the largest private financial institutions in the region. He has served as Deputy CEO of Geniki Bank, to assist in its restructuring, as General Manager, Investment Banking, of Piraeus Bank and as Chairman of the BoD of Piraeus Equities. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and Msc in Chemical Engineering from National Technical University of Athens.

Mr. Mark Rachovides is President of Euromines, the European Association of Mining Industries. He has broad experience in natural resources as a Board Member and executive in North America, Europe and elsewhere. He previously spent 11 years at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). He holds an MA and BA from Oxford University, is an English native speaker and conversant in Greek.

The composition of the new Board, as shall be formulated following the above corporate acts, shall include six independent members based on international best practice standards, together with four executive members and combines leadership, management, broad international business and finance expertise with legal, regulatory, environmental, risk management and restructuring experience. WE BELIEVE that people with such skills and qualifications meet the demanding and evolving business needs of the biggest construction Group in Greece.