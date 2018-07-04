Top ND cadre: Moscovici offering support to Greek govt that 'cannot be saved'

Fallout from Tuesday's whirlwind visit to Athens by EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, mostly emanating from the opposition side, continued on Wednesday, with a main opposition vice-president charging that the French politician was "winking at the left" - a reference to the Tsipras coalition government.

Criticism by New Democracy (ND) party cadre and former minister Costis Hatzidakis echoed a rebuke the previous day in Parliament by party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"The (Tsipras) government cannot be saved; the bill is very high for pensioners and every Greek family... a deficit of trust is enormous, people wish for this farce, which we witnessed last night (Tuesday) with statements by Kammenos, to end," Hatzidakis said, referring to the controversial positions expressed by DM Panos Kammenos, the head of the junior party in the coalition.

In comments to an Athens radio station, Hatzidakis charged that Moscovici was actively campaigning for the EU Commission presidency, whereby he'll need the support by Europe's socialists, "and is also winking at the left".

Moscovici attended a special Parliament session on Tuesday and met with Greek leadership, including with PM Tsipras and the country's ceremonial head of state, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.