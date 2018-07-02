Tsipras in televised address to Cabinet: Greek people's sacrifices recognized in Eurogroup decision

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his Cabinet members on Monday that last month's Eurogroup decisions for the country - debt relief measures and the framework for post-bailout supervision - was a "minimum recognition for the Greek people's sacrifices", with his comments again carried live by the state-run broadcaster.

Although Tsipras said these sacrifices were "not always fair", he blamed previous Greek governments and the "Institutions", the preferred way the leftist-rightist coalition government refers to Greece's institutional creditors and Eurozone partners.

In a carefully worded statement, amid the looming "enhanced supervision" that Greece will be under after August 2018 and with fiscal targets fixed until far-off 2060, Tsipras referred to a "clean exit from the memorandums without new prior actions and without the asphyxiating supervision (by creditors) in exchange for financing."

He also said the June 21 Eurogroup decision provided a permanent resolution to the issue of Greek debt sustainability.

While avoiding the political "hot potato" of already agreed to social security sector cuts as of Jan. 1, 2019, along with a lowering of the annual tax-free income ceiling, Tsipras promised a return of previous safeguards in the labor market, namely a restoration of collective bargaining agreements, a increase in the minimum monthly wage scale and what he called "targeted tax breaks".