ND leader reiterates that party will vote down Prespes agreement regarding 'name issue'

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday reiterated that his party will vote down a recently signed bilateral agreement between Greece and its northern neighbor, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), when it comes to the country's Parliament for ratification.

He made the comments during a tour of northern Greece, i.e. in the country's Macedonia province, which borders with fYRoM, and wherein lies one of the biggest thorns related to the "name issue" - as the latter since the early 1990s insists on the constitutional "Republic of Macedonia".

His latest comments came in the town of Kilkis, not far from the border with fYRoM and the one-time Yugoslavia.

Last Sunday's signing of the agreement by two countries' foreign ministers would add a "North" to the name, i.e. "Republic of North Macedonia", for all uses, thereby ending the bilateral dispute.

Nevertheless, the center-right political leader accused the leftist-rightist coalition government of ceding the "Macedonian ethnicity and language" to the neighboring state through the deal, called the "Prespes agreement" from the frontier lakeside district in which it was signed.