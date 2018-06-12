Tsipras: Agreement for fYRoM 'name issue' achieved; composite name with geographic qualifier

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has unveiled a "name issue" solution with the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM) that entails a composite name with a geographic qualifier for the neighboring state, and one that will be applicable in all instances.

Tsipras essentially announced the basic points of the bilateral deal to a nationwide television audience, as his briefing of the Greek President was carried live by several broadcasters - which interrupted regular programming. The only key point he left out - with cameras running, at least - was the actual name, although press speculation over the last few days has pointed to "Severna Makedonija" or " Republic of Northern Macedonia" etc.

"We have an agreement... we have a good agreement that covers all of the conditions placed by the Greek side. We have a composite name with a geographic qualifier applicable everywhere (erga omnes), something that means that our neighbors assume the obligation to proceed with a constitutional revision.

"What is the most significant of all is that the agreement guarantees the historical legacy of ancient Greek Macedonia ... The agreement will be ratified by Greece's Parliament, after the other side (fYRoM) fulfils its basic obligations. You (Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos) are the first that I am briefing. I will brief other political party leaders and speak with the president of Parliament for the convening of a special plenary session in order to brief the national assembly," Tsipras said.