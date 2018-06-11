Sources: Developments over fYRoM 'name issue' possibly on Mon.

Developments regarding ongoing negotiations to resolve the long-standing fYRoM "name issue" are expected on Monday, according to reports, with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meeting earlier in the morning with FM Nikos Kotzias.

According to media in Skopje, the capital of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), the country's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, may call Tsipras on the phone the same day - contacts that have been repeatedly referred to in press speculation over the past 10 days or so, without, however, a conclusive result so far.

Government sources in Athens, meanwhile, merely reiterated that the Tsipras government insists on a "name solution" with a composite name with universal application (erga omnes), as well as what they said was the elimination of "irredentist" aims and a constitutional revision in the neighboring country.