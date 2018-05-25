Union of Greek Shipowners: Greek interests control 20% of global maritime transport

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

Some 20 percent of the global maritime trade is controlled by Greek shipowners and shipping companies, a noteworthy figure, given that only some 0.15 of the world's population are ethnic Greeks.

According to a report by the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) for 2017-18, the Greek-controlled fleet and related sector provides an unmatched contribution and advantage for the country, in both the European and global setting.

In his introductory remarks contained in the report, UGS president Theodoros Veniamis reminded that the environmental and technological challenges now faced by global shipping are significant, and often correspond to greater responsibility and demands, compared to other industries.