ThPA: Thessaloniki’s Court of Appeal to be housed in the port premises

The Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A., Dimera Land & Property Investments Ltd and the Greek State (specifically, the Ministry of Justice), have signed a sub-concession agreement for the use of premises for the accommodation of the services of the Thessaloniki Court of Appeal in buildings within the Port facilities.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday 18 February 2025, at the Thessaloniki Courthouse, in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Giorgos Floridis, and representatives of the contracting parties.

The agreement provides for the long-term sub-concession of premises with a total area of approximately 9,000 sq m, located within the Port of Thessaloniki, opposite the Courthouse. The premises to be granted are to be suitably configured for the agreed use and delivered within 18 months.

“The efficient use of the Port of Thessaloniki’s spaces, buildings and infrastructure is a key part of the non-core port activities of ThPA S.A. The development of these activities is one of the priorities of ThPA S.A. and the signing of the contract for the accommodation of the services of the Court of Appeal of Thessaloniki is an important step in this direction”, pointed out the CEO of ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras.