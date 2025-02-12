Bouzali (Metlen): Transatlantic cooperation crucial for energy security

The 6th Delphi Forum was held in Washington, D.C., focusing on the strategic direction of energy policy under the new US administration, with special reference to Greece’s growing importance as an energy hub in the region.

During the event, participants highlighted the crucial role of geopolitical developments in Europe’s energy security, and the prospects for Greece’s cooperation with countries such as Cyprus, Israel and Egypt.

Geoffrey Pyatt, US Deputy Secretary of Energy (2022-2025) and former US Ambassador to Greece, underlined the importance of Greece as an “extremely important ally” in energy developments, focusing on “the bridges that Greece can build together with Cyprus, the EU, Israel and Egypt.

He stressed the importance of US companies in Greece’s energy sector, citing the examples of Chevron and ExxonMobil, and referred to Microsoft’s investment in Greece, which exploits renewable energy sources.

“Europe must understand that Russia has lost its credibility as an energy partner,” he said, adding that “Greece plays a critical role in the new global energy map.”

Viviane Bouzali, Chief Corporate Affairs & Communication Officer of Metlen Energy & Metals, presented the company as “one of the largest energy and mining groups in Europe and the world,” with operations in five continents and 40 countries. “Transatlantic cooperation is key,” she stressed, underlining that energy challenges and increased prices “render stability in the industry necessary.” She also referred to the importance of LNG imports in Greece, noting that 50% of the country’s LNG imports come from transatlantic partnerships.

In the second part of the discussion, Zhecho Stankov, Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, pointed out that his country “plays an important role as an LNG transit hub”, facilitating the energy flow to Europe. He referred to the Vertical Corridor Initiative, an energy project that could help Ukraine and Moldova meet their energy needs. “I came to the US to secure financing for energy investments,” he said, noting that there is 70% acceptance of nuclear energy in Bulgarian society.

“We all want energy security and sufficiency”

Olga Khakova, Deputy Director for European Energy Security at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, analyzed the differences in the approach to energy between Europe and the US. “We all want energy security and sufficiency,” she said, noting that there are common values and needs. “The question is how can we make it easier for businesses to show that they want to do the right thing,” she stressed, referring to the importance of stability. “Energy cooperation between Europe and the US must deliver the necessary results on both sides of the Atlantic,” she concluded.