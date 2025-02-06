Hatzidakis: Further reduction in social security contributions in 2025

2025 will be a year of further reductions in social security contributions and taxes for consistent taxpayers, Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, pointed out speaking at the 8th Growth Awards for Development and Competitiveness of Eurobank and Grant Thornton.
He also underlined the need to preserve political stability so that the sacrifices and efforts of both employees and businesses are not lost: “Especially given the turbulent international development, the instability of Euro-American economic relations and the entire discussion about the prospects of the global economy, Greece must stay away from populist experimentations that we have tried and paid dearly for.”
“As we have managed to stabilize macroeconomic figures, we are making an even more pronounced shift from macro to micro. That is, in further increasing investments, enhancing exports, ensuring healthy competition, strengthening competitiveness,” the minister noted.
Ηatzidakis presented five initiatives in this direction:
- Reduction of taxes and contributions: “2025 will be, first of all, a year of further reduction in social security contributions. And this is a message for the competitiveness of businesses. The reduction of social security contributions by one additional point in 2025 has already been voted on and is being implemented, as a result of which we will reach the average of the European Union. However, 2025 will also be a year of further reduction in taxes for consistent taxpayers and this is certainly of interest to executives and employees of businesses,” Hatzidakis underlined.
- Stronger framework for small business mergers. The new framework was adopted at the end of 2024 and introduces the most competitive incentive framework in the entire EU to strengthen innovation and research in businesses. “It is further proof that the government seeks to encourage a new production model, adopting new ideas and solutions for this purpose,” the minister said.
- Further strengthening of investments by improving the business environment.
- Strengthening exports. “We will use targeted financial tools for export businesses.”
- Intensifying competition, throughout the market, including the banking sector. “We want, through a healthy banking system that will operate under competitive conditions, to further support entrepreneurship, and in particular small and medium-sized and innovative businesses with interesting ideas and plans, which will lead the country higher,” the minister noted.