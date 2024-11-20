Amazon: One billion dollars for wind farms in Greece

Amazon has announced its investment in three new large-scale wind farms in Greece, the company’s largest renewable energy initiative in the country so far.

The farms will help meet Amazon’s energy needs in the region, providing clean energy while supporting Greece’s transition to renewable energy.

The announcement was made during the “AWS Day powered by Logicom” conference, in the presence of the Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis.

Four supply agreements

Upon the completion of these projects, Amazon further strengthens its portfolio of energy investments that it is developing internationally. In Greece, four Power Purchase Agreements have already been signed, which concern three Renewable Energy Sources projects. In particular, two of these agreements concern the wind farm in Vermio (north and south Vermio wind farm) in Western and Central Macedonia, while two more concern the wind farms in the Mesokorfi and Koukouras areas in the Peloponnese.

The construction of the infrastructure has already begun and the new wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2026. Overall, as a result of the projects, it is estimated that clean energy will be produced, corresponding to the electricity supply of 200,000 Greek households, annually. The energy generated by the new projects will go directly to the central grid, covering both Amazon’s operational needs and the needs of local businesses, public entities and households.

The operation of the wind farms is expected to create significant long-term economic benefits for Greece. Already, more than 100 new jobs have been created for the wind farm in Vermio, while during the full operation of the stations, the new jobs are expected to reach 300, according to data from Aer Soléir, which is the project implementing body, based in Dublin and with a significant presence in Europe in the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Development sector.