Debt to social security fund EFKA jumps to 48.57 billion euros

Social security debt amounted to 48.57 billion euros in the second quarter of the year, according to the centre for the collection of social insurance debts (KEAO).
More specifically, the debt accumulated in social security fund EFKA, increased by 691 million euros in a period of three months. Of these, 410 million euros came from additional fees, while an amount of over 281 million euros concerns debts that were converted into overdue debts and entered into the register of KEAO.
According to the official data, this increase occurred despite the 131,914 notices sent to debtors who seemed not to be affected by the risk of coercive collection measures initiated against them (eg confiscation of movable and immovable property), a process which is activated, by law, 20 days after the notices are sent.
In particular, according to the second quarterly report of KEAO, the following applies:
- The current balance of debt to EFKA amounted to 48.57 billion euros.
- The debt increased by 691,706,505 euros in a quarter. The change concerned an increase in principal debts by 281,248,291 euros and by 410,458,214 euros in additional fees.
- In May, debts amounting to 90,058,496 euros were added to KEAO from the settlement of insurance contributions since 1.1.2017 for specific land workers.
- In April-June, 484,531,653 euros were collected from KEAO.
- Since the opening of KEAO in 2013, more than 12.17 billion euros have been collected. Of the total amount, 60% comes from debts that have entered into a program.
- In the first half of the current year, 933,430,920 euros were collected from KEAO. Given that the goal set in the business plan drawn up by EFKA concerned revenues that would reach the level of 1.65 billion euros, their course in the first half of the year is judged to be particularly satisfactory.
- The total number of debtors amounted to 2,213,403 (natural and legal persons).
- The vast majority (1,645,857 debtors or 74.36%) have debts of up to 15,000 euros each, that is, they are micro-debtors.
- Another 312,295 debtors (14.1% of the total) have debts between 15,001 and 30,000 euros. In total, 1,958,170 debtors (88.47%) owe amounts up to 30,000 euros each.
- The largest amount of debt (11.52 billion euros or 23.73% of the total) has been created by just 2,713 big borrowers, who owe more than 1 million euros each.
- Of the total debt accumulated in KEAO, 6.77 billion euros (13.94%), concerns 96,323 debtors, who owe between 50,000 and 100,000 each.
- 65.28% of the total debt (31.7 billion euros) was registered before 2009, that is, it did not arise as a result of the deep financial crisis that broke out in 2010 in the country. The above debts have been created from 633,005 debtors (28.59%).
- Since 2010, KEAO has recorded a debt of 16.86 billion euros (34.71%). But this debt has arisen from a very large number of debtors (1,580,398 or 71.4%). Therefore, it can be seen that the increase in the total debt to Social Security, from 2010 onwards, is relatively limited, compared to the previous period.
- The individual notices sent by the KEAO to debtors amounted to 131,914 during the second quarter of this year. It is reminded that, if the debtor does not respond to the KEAO notice within 20 days after receiving the relevant notification, then the forced collection procedure is activated. The debtor’s response to the individual notice can be done either by paying off the entire debt or by entering into some arrangement.