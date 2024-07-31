Neptune Group supports the revival of the Greek shipbuilding industry

Greek shipowners support the effort made to revive the Greek shipbuilding and repair industry. In this context, the Neptune Avra of the Neptune group, owned by Melina Travlos, was “moored” at the Elefsina shipyards for scheduled maintenance.

In a post on social media, the company pointed out: “We had the opportunity to visit the Onex Elefsis shipyards as one of our ships, the Neptune Avra, is undergoing routine maintenance. This rare opportunity to have a ship in the tank so close to us allowed members of our office team to observe the yard’s operations.

Guided by the experienced professionals of the Onex Elefsis Shipyards, we gained invaluable insights into the turnover and witnessed the dedication and expertise in the maintenance and repair of our vessels, along with meticulous attention to safety,” the company noted.

It should be noted that the president and managing director of the Onex group, Panos Xenokostas, stated: “We must not forget that the fact that we are here today is due to the Greek shipowners, who proved that the shipyards are competitive. They are more than patriots. They supported the Syros project. Of the 460 ships that have come so far to Neorion, 78% are of Greek interests, while of the 50 ships that sailed to the Elefsis Shipyards, 83% are of Greek interests. We offer all the solutions for the green transition of shipping.”