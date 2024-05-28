Climate, tourism, sports events to boost beer market

Beer consumption is expected to move upwards in 2024 compared to the previous year.

In terms of sales volume, consumption was close to 4 million hectoliters in 2023.

“The weather has helped, while tourism along with the scheduled sporting events are estimated to contribute to the stimulation of the market,” Alexandros Daniilidis, managing director of the Athenian Brewery, noted adding that “the sector has shown resilience to inflation and it is particularly significant that private label products have not increased their share, which is a sign of good brand management.”

On the course of the market, he said this year’s performance also moves upwards, and it is estimated to show an improved image compared to last year. As far as prices are concerned, the head of the industry stated that no new price increases are planned for this year.

It is noted that the Athenian Brewery has made mild increases of around 2%.

Initiative

Meanwhile, an important initiative of the Athenian Brewery and the Agricultural University of Athens was presented on Monday regarding the new program “Smart Seed”, which aims to provide producers with a digital platform of precision agriculture, carbon calculation and production estimation for growing barley, with the possibility of extension and direct application to other arable crops and regions of the country.