Cruise lines redesign their itineraries amid Israeli-Palestinian escalating tension

Several cruise lines are expected to redesign their itineraries after the resurgence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Despite the fact that so far no company has made an official announcement, pending the developments in the Middle East, several cruise ships are avoiding the Israeli ports of Haifa and Ashdod for security reasons and sailing to destinations in Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt and Greece.

The Port of Haifa is the largest port in Israel both in terms of cargo handling and serving passenger and tourist ships.

The port’s passenger terminal is the only one in Israel from which holiday cruises depart for the wider Mediterranean. The port is operated by the Haifa Port Company, which is committed to continuing to act as a driver of growth for Israel’s economy. The port of Ashdod is very close to the Gaza Strip and clashes have been reported in or around the city.

According to the latest media reports, rockets fired by Hamas have a range even beyond Ashdod and have hit cities as far away as Tel Aviv.

The effects of an extensive conflict

Commenting on the latest developments in “Naftemporiki,” the president of the Union of Cruise Ship Owners and Maritime Agencies, Giorgos Koubenas, said that it is not excluded that Greek cruise companies will also proceed with a redesign of the itineraries, as the situation in Israel deteriorates.

He added that if cruise ship companies proceed to redesign their itineraries due to the extraordinary situation in Israel, this will initially benefit our country to some extent, as many companies will prefer ports in Greece and Cyprus.

He stressed, however, that as of next year, if the war situation in the Middle East continues, this will automatically lead most companies to withdraw from the eastern Mediterranean, choosing areas of the western Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Shipowners operating in Israel and Lebanon have already been warned to be extra cautious following the resurgence of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.