Aegean: Turnover up 17% in Q1 2024 – EBITDA at 33.2 million

Following the strong momentum of 2023, Aegean continued its growth course with a further increase in capacity in the winter months as well.

According to a related announcement, the Group offered 10% more seats on the international network in 85 direct connections from the country’s two main airports.

In total, the Group offered 12% more seats compared to the first quarter of 2023 and carried 2.9 million passengers,11% more than in the first quarter of 2023, of which 1.7 million passengers to/from foreign destinations. The occupancy rate was 82%.

Aegean remained steadfast in its growth strategy and combined with its rational cost management, achieved an increase in EBITDA profits, i.e. profits of 33.2 million euros from profits of 19.3 million euros in the corresponding period of 2023, but also improved its operating results (EBIT) with smaller losses of 7.2 million euros against 14.7 million euros in 2023.

The Group continues its investment plan, having received 7 new aircraft since March 2023, while it has also extended operating leases, reaching a total of 79 aircraft, as a result of which the depreciation fund has increased by 19% compared to the corresponding period of 2023.