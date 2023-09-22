Motor Oil: “EPHYRA” project for renewable hydrogen production plant

The official kick-off meeting of the project “EPHYRA” for the construction and operation of an innovative renewable hydrogen production unit, takes place on September 21 and 22 in Athens and Corinth. This is a project financed by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership and will be coordinated by Motor Oil with the participation of 9 partners from 7 countries (Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Greece). It will last 5 years.

“EPHYRA” is a ground-breaking project, as it will demonstrate, on an industrial scale, an innovative hydrogen production system (30 MW) from renewable energy sources using advanced electrolysis technology. The large-scale electrolysis process will be integrated into the industrial operations of Motor Oil’s refinery in Ag. Theodoros, Corinth, one of the leading refineries in Europe and the largest privately owned industrial complex in Greece.

In the framework of the project, the refinery will be supplied with renewable hydrogen. This also applies for other industrial units in the wider area, while a part of the production will be directed towards the production of zero-emission fuels.