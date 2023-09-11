Logo Image

Never ending nightmare – The journey of “Naftemporiki” to flood-stricken Thessaly

ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ/ Ιάκωβος Πανουργιάς

Images of absolute destruction, shocking testimonies from Naftemporiki's journey to the affected areas

Houses, crops, animals, equipment, a lifetime’s work and dreams. Everything buried under tons of water and mud. Total destruction. The desperation reflected on the faces of the residents and their breaking voice: “Total destruction”, “we were left without any help”, “we have never experienced a similar situation before.”

On a journey to the affected areas of Thessaly, the camera of Naftemporiki recorded the catastrophe left behind by the severe storm ‘Daniel’ in the Thessalian plain.

Agia Marina, Agios Thomas, Agios Georgios, Megalo Evidrio, Palamas. A nightmare that became reality. Entire villages were wiped off the map. Shocking images and testimonies.

