Modi landed to Greece: Looking forward to deepening of our friendship

“Looking forward to a productive visit to Greece aiming at the deepening of the friendship between Greece and India,” Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi said in a post on X (former Twitter) on Friday.

Προσγειώθηκα στη Αθήνα. Προσβλέπω σε μία παραγωγική επίσκεψη στην Ελλάδα με στόχο την εκβάθυνση της φιλίας μεταξύ Ινδίας – Ελλάδας. Θα έχω συνομιλίες με τον @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis και θα έρθω σε επαφή με την Ινδική κοινότητα.

He also said that he would have meetings with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Indian community.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis welcomed the Indian Prime Minister at the Athens International Airport.

Modi will also meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“Amidst the historic landscapes of Greece, the warmth and hospitality of the Indian community shines brightly. A heartfelt thank you to them for the warm welcome,” Modi said.

It is the first official visit of an Indian prime minister to Greece in 40 years.

The two leaders’ meeting will be followed by expanded talks between the delegations of Greece and India. Mitsotakis and Modi will then make statements to the press.

At 13:00, the Greek prime minister will hold a working lunch for his Indian counterpart with the participation of Greek and Indian businessmen.