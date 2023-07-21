Bill lifting restrictions for Greeks voting abroad to pass in Parliament

The bill that will lift restrictions for Greek citizens voting in elections abroad is expected to be approved in the Plenary Session of the Parliament with a large majority of 220 MPs and the support of the Spartans and Niki parties.

The relevant legislative initiative, the third in a row submitted by the government of New Democracy over a period of four years, was discussed yesterday in the competent committee of the Parliament and it seems to receive the support of New Democracy (158 MPs), PASOK (32 MPs), Spartans (12 MPs), Niki (10 MPs) and Plefsi Eleftherias (8 MPs). That means the bill will exceed the 200 votes needed to pass. At the same time, however, it will also be the first to be approved with the help of parties, such as Spartans and Niki, since without these two parties it would gather less than 200 votes.

It is recalled that the proposed lifts the two unique conditions that existed for Greek expatriates to vote from their place of residence. First, they must have stayed in the country for at least two years over the last 35 years and, secondly, they must have submitted a tax declaration in the current or previous tax year.