AEGEAN: Best Regional Airline in Europe for 2023

AEGEAN has been announced as the “Best Regional Airline in Europe for 2023” for the 12th consecutive year 13th overall at the Skytrax World Airline Awards held on Wednesday at the Paris Air Show.

AEGEAN also ranks among the best airlines for its cabin crew, conquering the 4th position in the ranking for “Best Airline Staff in Europe 2023.”

Commenting on the results, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: “AEGEAN continues to deliver a remarkable standard of consistency in the awards survey, and this ongoing recognition from their passengers as the Best Regional Airline in Europe for the twelfth time is a significant achievement for the airline management and staff.”

On his part, Dimitris Gerogiannis, AEGEAN’s CEO, said: “We are very proud to have been named the Best Regional Airline in Europe for the twelfth time. A recognition that increases our responsibility towards our customers. Our success lies in the passion and tireless efforts of our team, who is constantly improving in order to deliver an extraordinary travel experience. We also owe this achievement to the trust and loyalty of our passengers, whose unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our success. We thank them for choosing AEGEAN. We remain committed to raising the bar even higher, continuously improving our services, and innovating to meet the needs of our passengers.”