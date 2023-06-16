Ready-made meals increasing their market share

The effect of soaring prices on ready-made meals requires a double reading. Although they have recently been launched in the super markets, compared to other products, they have managed to change consumer habits over the last five years.

At the recent ECR conference, Professor Giorgos Baltas, presenting a survey conducted in April by the Athens University of Economics and Business, stated, among other things, that a significant percentage of respondents, 48.3%, said that they had significantly limited the purchase of ready-made meals as a result of soaring food prices.

At the same time, however, the price spike is said to “premium” this kind of food, as ready-made meals are a more economical option than food delivery while providing more flexibility.

Based on a survey carried out at the beginning of June by ierax analytix it appears that 50% of the respondents consume ready-made meals at least once a week.

This development signals that ready-made meals are gaining ground and are even starting to replace delivery orders.