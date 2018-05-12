Tsipras-Zaev meeting this week in Sofia

Saturday, 12 May 2018 18:26
INTIME NEWS/ΓτΠ ANDREA BONETTI
A- A A+

A UN mediator for the quarter-of-the-century "name issue" still separating Athens and Skopje on Saturday announced that the prime ministers of Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, respectively, will meet on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia on Thursday.

Matthew Nimetz made the announcement after participating in a marathon meeting (six hours) between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his fYRoM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov at Cape Sounion, southeast of Athens proper.

Nimetz, the most veteran of the "old hands" involved in the "name issue" negotiations, said the two foreign ministers had a "very serious meeting" on Saturday, while referring to positive work.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών