Labor Minister promises hike in minimum monthly wages after current bailout ends

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

Greece's relevant social insurances and labor minister stressed, in an interview with "N", that the government's "central political goal" is to increase the minimal monthly wage scale in the country.

Efi Achtsioglou also added that the leftist-rightist coalition government wants to overturn a trend of falling wages in the country.

She also claimed that her government will restore the "basic principles" behind collective bargaining negotiations.

At the same time, she pointed to the "Portuguese experience" in a process of increasing wages in the recession-battered country.

Minimum monthly wages, both for full-time and part-time work, have dramatically fallen in Greece since the advent of the punishing and still ongoing economic crisis in the country, hovering at around 900 euros for the former and close to 400 euros for the latter.