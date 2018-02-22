Moody's upgrades Greece's rating to B3, maintains positive outlook

Moody's on Wednesday upgraded Greece's issuer rating to B3 from Caa2, while the country's senior

unsecured bond and program ratings were also upgraded to B3/(P)B3 from

Caa2/(P)Caa2.

As expected, Moody's said the outlook remains positive.

According to a Moody's press release:



1. Greece has achieved material fiscal and institutional improvements

under its current adjustment programme, which Moody's believes will be

sustained in the coming years. Those improvements in turn should help

support the recovery of the economy as well as the banking sector;



2. Moody's believes that Greece will successfully conclude its third

support programme and return to self-sufficiency and market-based

funding. Its "clean" exit will be supported in the near term by a

substantial cash buffer and over the medium to long term by the strong

commitment of Greece's euro area creditors to providing further debt

relief;



3. The risk of another default or restructuring on the debt owed to

private investors has therefore materially declined, and the uncertainty

around that judgment has also diminished materially. While Greece was at

a similar juncture in mid-2014, Moody's believes that the risk of

reversal and derailment of the fiscal and economic progress achieved is

now materially lower.



The outlook on the ratings remains positive. Moody's could further

upgrade the rating if the reforms implemented over the course of the

programme yielded results that are more positive than expected, leading

to sustained economic growth and a more rapid decline in the public debt

ratio in the context of a stable political environment.



The long-term country ceilings for foreign-currency and local-currency

bonds have been raised to Ba2 from B3, to reflect the reduced risk of

Greece exiting the euro area. The long-term ceilings for foreign-currency

and local-currency deposits have been raised to B3 from Caa2. The deposit

ceilings remain aligned with the government bond rating to reflect the

ongoing capital controls. The short-term foreign-currency bond and bank

deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).