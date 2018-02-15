Ex-PM Samaras files lawsuit against current premier Tsipras over Novartis probe

Former prime minister Antonis Samaras on Thursday filed a lawsuit against current premier Alexis Tsipras, the current alternate justice minister, three prosecutors and two out of three "protected witnesses" whose testimony has implicated him in an ongoing investigation into alleged kickbacks and price-fixing by Novartis' Greek subsidiary.

"...it's with his (Tsipras) responsibility that a shameful conspiracy is being contrived. It's so poorly planned, that it is collapsing on itself. These charges are 'crying out' that they are slander," he said in a statement.

Samaras said the Tsipras government manufactured a conspiracy to implicate political opponents in the Novartis case, and hastily promoted the case a day after a major rally on the fYRoM "name issue".

"Mr. Tsipras will not impose a Maduro-like regime in Greece," Samaras said.

In response, a statement by Tsipras' office shrugged off the lawsuit, referring to a "new conspiracy theory" by the former center-right prime minister.