Tourist arrivals to Greece from Belgium reached a 10-year high in 2017, exceeding 509,000, and posting a 12-percent increase from the previous year.

The figures were cited on the sidelines of the annual Salon De Vacances exhibition in Brussels, which was attended by Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura.

Pre-bookings for 2018, meanwhile, were increased, with a forecast of another hike in the number of holiday-makers from Belgium to Greece during this year's holiday season.