Greek minister: Some type of continued supervision by creditors after Aug. 2018

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis hinted at the continued supervision of Greece and the government after the looming end of the third bailout in August 2018, something that creditors' representatives have clearly stated in previous comments.

"I don't consider that we'll be freed up after August... it's clear that we can speak of another form of supervision, without the asphyxiating control that is currently exercised," was the veteran leftist lawmaker's comment.

In statements to a party-affiliated radio station on Monday, Skourletis added that "we must see the (recently tabled) omnibus (draft) bill through the prism of the agreement (third memorandum) that is being implemented since September 2015."