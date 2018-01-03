More businesses opened in Greece in 2017 compared to 2016; closures signficantly reduced

By S. Zisimos

zstam@naftemporiki.gr

The number of new businesses created in Greece in 2017 increased by 5.7 percent over the corresponding figure in 2016, while on an even more encouraging note, the number of business closures fell by 34.8 percent compared to last year.

The figures come from an analysis of data listed in the relevant economy ministry's business portal (GEMY) registry.

Specifically, figures supplied by the specific registry showed that 30,077 new businesses - of all types - opened in 2017, while 24,046 terminated their operation.

In 2016, the corresponding figures were 28,463 and 36.881, respectively.