Bodies of German couple found in rented property on Cephalonia, double suicide suspected

Authorities are pointing to a double suicide as the cause of death of a couple, identified as German citizens, whose bodies were found in a holiday apartment in a village on the Ionian island of Cephalonia.

Foul play has been initially ruled out, according to a coroner's report.

Police said the couple, aged 30 to 35, leased the apartment via the Internet on Dec. 26, after arriving from another leased property on the island.

The pair were discovered by the owner of the apartment. No date was given as to when the deaths occurred.

The female victim was found with deep cuts on her hands and lying on a sofa, while the male victim was found in the bathroom, with deep cuts on several parts of his body.

Further tests will be conducted in the city of Patras, where the bodies will be transported to on Tuesday.

According to reports, no narcotics or hallucinatory medicines were found in the couple's possession.