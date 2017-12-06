Employers' group (SEV) to propose Evangelos Mytilineos as next president

Wednesday, 06 December 2017 11:01
UPD:11:22
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΑΛΤΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΣ

Mytilineos is set to serve as the 25th president of SEV, following a decision by the employers group's executive council this week, with the latter's proposal to be submitted at the federation's general assembly in May 2018.
A- A A+

Well-known businessman Evangelos Mytilineos, the head of the same-name international mining and metals group, will, by all accounts, be the next president of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which represents industry and mid-to-large companies in Greece as a "social partner".

Mytilineos is set to serve as the 25th president of SEV, following a decision by the employers group's executive council this week, with the latter's proposal to be submitted at the federation's general assembly in May 2018.

The current two-term SEV president, Theodoros Fessas, had announced last summer that he will step down from the post.  

 

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών