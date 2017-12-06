Employers' group (SEV) to propose Evangelos Mytilineos as next president

Well-known businessman Evangelos Mytilineos, the head of the same-name international mining and metals group, will, by all accounts, be the next president of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), which represents industry and mid-to-large companies in Greece as a "social partner".

Mytilineos is set to serve as the 25th president of SEV, following a decision by the employers group's executive council this week, with the latter's proposal to be submitted at the federation's general assembly in May 2018.

The current two-term SEV president, Theodoros Fessas, had announced last summer that he will step down from the post.