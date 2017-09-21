Eldorado postpones decision on suspension of mining activities in Greece

Thursday, 21 September 2017 15:33
UPD:15:44
REUTERS/ALEXANDROS AVRAMIDIS
A- A A+

Canadian multinational Eldorado Gold on Thursday announced that it temporarily postpone a decision on whether to suspend the bulk of its activities at its northern Greece gold and copper mining concession.

The Vancouver-based company had earlier given the leftist-rightist coalition government in Athens until Sept. 21 (Thursday) to resolve what the former has decried as regulatory and licensing obstacles to its mining activities.

In a report carried by Reuters, Eldorado and its Greek subsidiary, Hellas Gold, said it was entering discussions with the relevant energy and environment ministry over its Kassandra mine operation.

The Hellas Gold operation is the largest foreign industrial investment in the still bailout-dependent country.

