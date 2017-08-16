Govt dismisses press speculation: FinMin Tsakalotos to lead negotiations over third program review

The leftist-rightist coalition on Wednesday dismissed a latest round of press speculation over the standing of Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, saying the latter will negotiate the upcoming third review of the current (third) bailout program with creditors.

The third review is scheduled to be completed this autumn.

A government spokesman said Tsakalotos will "along with the government and prime minister, lead the country out of the (bailout) memorandum in August 2018."

The third successive bailout for the country ends next August, as per the provisions of the third memorandum, with creditors, among others, precluding a fourth bailout for the east Mediterranean country.