Hilfiger couple, Kris Jenner on Hydra

The latest celebrities enjoying a Grecian vacation this period - as social media will attest to - are Kris Jenner, in the company of the Hilfiger couple, Tommy and Dee Ocleppo.

A photograph posted on her Instagram account by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" matriarch shows the famous fashion designer couple along with Kris Jenner and friends in a speedboat, touring the cosmopolitan isle of Hydra, located off the eastern coast of the Peloponnese.

British interior designer and reality show celebrity Martyn Bullard is also shown in the photograph, captioned "Love you Greece" by Jenner.

Scarlett Johansson was spotted by paparazzi on the remote Cyclades island of Sifnos last week, even posing with the staff of a restaurant.