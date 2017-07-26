Strike by union representing culture ministry staff to keep Athens-area sites, museums closed during weekend

A union representing culture ministry employees has chosen the upcoming weekend, amid the height of the ongoing summer tourism season, to announce a 48-strike at museums and archaeological sites in the greater Athens area (Attica prefecture) closed.

The industrial action, according to reports, will not affect the Acropolis Museum, at the foot of the eponymous archaeological site, given that the former operates on a charter that is different from the wholly state-run sites and venues.

However, the Acropolis itself, the best known and most popular site, will, by all accounts, remain closed to visitors.

The union wants more permanent hirings, with current contract workers given preference, a say in whatever changes in employment organizational charts, enshrined employment conditions for current staff, including cleaners, and guaranteed funding for overtime and weekend work, among others.