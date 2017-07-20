Remains of temple dedicated to Apollo revealed on small islet west of Antiparos

Excavation and restoration works on a tiny islet west of Antiparos, itself a well-known speck of land in the central Aegean, has revealed the foundations of a temple that archaeologists believe was dedicated to the worship of mythical Apollo during antiquity.

The remains of the temple and other buildings were unearthed on the islet of Despotiko, and specifically at the Mantra site. The islet is located less than a kilometer from Antiparos, separated by a shallow strait.

Moveable objections discovered during this season's dig on the uninhabited isle included fragments of a marble statue of a "Kore", a notable type of free-standing archaic Greek sculpture and the marble foot of a "Kouros", an iconic form depicting a youth or young man in pre-Classical times.

Excavation on Despotiko began in 1997 and has since emerged as one of the most significant archeological sites among the Cyclades islands.