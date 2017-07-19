Goldman Sachs sees immediate Greek inclusion in QE program as unlikely; refers to 4th support program

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday forecast that still bailout-dependent Greece is unlikely to be re-included in the ECB’s QE asset purchasing program any time soon.

In a latest report on the Greek economy, the global investment bank said last month’s second review of the Greek program merely abated the tension between the leftist-rightist coalition government and creditors, but was not a compromise.

Goldman Sachs added the Greece and its institutional creditors bumped to 2018 the final terms for medium-term debt relief, saying that relevant talks are expected next month within the framework for a “possible fourth assistance program” that will include more structural reforms.

In essence, GS here refers to a fourth consecutive memorandum.