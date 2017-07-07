IOBE maintains Greek GDP growth forecast of 1.5%

By J. Kanoupakis

The Greek economy is moving within a projected growth orbit but at significantly slower rates than possible and desired, the Athens-based Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) stated on Friday, in its second quarter report for 2017.

Moreover, the research institute maintained its forecast of 1.5 percent GDP growth in 2017, while saying investments are expected to rise, on an annual basis, by 13 to 15 percent.

In reminding of the gasping negotiations to conclude the second review of the Greek program (third bailout), which was finally achieved last month with after almost a year and a half of delays, the IOBE report said a pending third review must be concluded immediately.

In commenting on another timely economic “headline” emanating from Athens this month, IOBE warned that any tentative foray into capital markets by the Greek state should not be a “substitute” for a growth-oriented economic policy.