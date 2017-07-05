Tsipras-May phone contact over ongoing Cyprus negotiations

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday spoke with his UK counterpart Theresa May by phone regarding developments concerning ongoing UN-sponsored negotiations in Switzerland for a Cyprus solution.

According to a press release circulated by Tsipras' office, the two leaders confirmed their respective support for a fair and viable solution to the Cyprus issue based on UN resolutions, as well as the need to post substantive progress from the current round of negotiations.

The United Kingdom, along with Greece and Turkey enjoy guarantor status in the Republic of Cyprus.

