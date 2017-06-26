Latest poll in Greece gives main opposition 18-point lead over ruling party

The latest opinion poll in Greece, unveiled on Monday evening, gives the main opposition party an 18-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA party, in the biggest difference so far this year.

The poll, conducted by the Thessaloniki-based University of Macedonia’s political studies department for the Athens broadcaster Skai, gives center-right New Democracy (ND) party 33 percent of respondents’ preferences to 15 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The preceding results by the same pollster showed ND with 32.5 percent to 16.5 percent for the previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA.

Another three political parties are given above 3 percent in the same opinion poll: the “old guard” Communist Party (KKE), 7.5 percent; the ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn party (Chryssi Avgi) 7 percent; and a social democrat grouping led by once formidable PASOK, 6 percent.

Additionally, 16.5 of respondents did not answer or answered “don’t know”.

Queried on the question of who is best suited to be prime minister, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was favored by 33 percent of respondents, to 16 percent favoring current premier Alexis Tsipras. The answer “Neither”, however, carried the day, favored by 47.5 of respondents.

Finally, 69.5 percent of respondents said ND would win the next general election, whenever it occurs and regardless of their political affinities; 10.5 percent said SYRIZA.