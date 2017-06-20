Independent authority: Only 1/8 of 94.7 bln€ in arrears owed to Greek state easily collected

G. Palaitsakis

Only one-eighth of outstanding arrears owed to the state are easily "collectible" by tax authorities, according to the latest figures announced by the newly created Independent Authority for Public Revenues.

Out of the massive 94.786 billion euros in arrears on the ledgers of the tax bureau and other state services as of the end of April, the forecast is that only about 12 billion euros can be collected, and only over a period of two to two and a half years.

According to the independent authority, 44.44 billion euros of the sum - as previously and repeatedly reported - is judged as very difficult to impossible to collect. A large portion of the figure has been accumulated over several decades and by companies long out of business and by taxpayers that aren't even alive.