Private sector interest mostly focuses on Alexandroupolis, Elefsina ports; profits up in 2016

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

The extreme northeastern port of Alexandroupolis, near the land border with Turkey, and the small port of Elefsina, due west of Piraeus and located roughly the middle of Greece's most important industrial zone, are apparently attracting most of the attention from would-be investors.

The two separate but state-run port authorities that manage the two ports are among 10 similar facilities around the country that are included in the Greek privatization fund's (HRADF) portfolio.

The port of Alexandroupolis figures prominently on future "big-ticket" energy-related projects in the country, while Elefsina (near the site of ancient Eleusis) has reportedly attracted the attention of Chinese multinational Cosco. The latter purchased a majority stake in the Piraeus Port Authority, Greece's biggest and largest port, and assumed its management last August.

The port of Elefsina, according to sources, could possibly cover some of the port of Piraeus' services in terms of bulk cargo traffic, if conditions are fulfilled.

Other smaller ports around Greece may have a low commercial potential as far as traditional port services are concerned, but are deemed as possible ports of call for cruise ships and increased tourism-related activity.

In a recent high-profile statement, new HRADF president Lila Tsitsogiannopoulou said Alexandroupolis would be the first of the 10 regional ports set for privatization.

However, the leftist Greek government's stated position of avoiding the sale of 100 percent of the port authorities' shares to the private sector -- instead preferring a lease-type agreement -- in tandem with the more-or-less expected reactions from local societies, apparently overturned planning for the future of the 10 ports.

Despite weak interest by investors, the 10 port authorities whose ownership is now held by HRADF have posted significantly improved results over recent years, including higher profitability in 2016, credited mostly to better management of the ports.