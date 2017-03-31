Govt denies rift between PM, FinMin

The Greek government on Friday denied same-day press reports claiming disagreements between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, amid swirling speculation in Athens over the course of negotiations to conclude a second review of the now utterly delayed Greek program.

Using its preferred “non paper” mode of unofficial reaction, the embattled and poll-trailing leftist-rightist government said claims of a rift between Tsipras and Tsakalotos were based on the “same solid basis as the scientific and proven view that ‘marriage is the primary reason behind divorces’.”