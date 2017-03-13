Latest poll again gives ND 'double score' lead over ruling SYRIZA

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) continues to field "double score" leads over ruling SYRIZA party, with the latest opinion poll in Greece showing the center-right party ahead of the hard leftist grouping by 17 percentage points.

The poll was conducted by the University of Macedonia's political studies department and broadcast on the Athens TV station Skai on Monday evening.

The poll gives ND 32.5 percent of respondents' preferences to 15.5 percent for SYRIZA. The previous poll by the same group gave ND 33 percent to SYRIZA's 16.5 percent.

Ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) was given 7.5 percent, the same for the Communist Party. A socialist PASOK-led grouping polled 6.5 percent.

No other party was given more than 3 percent of voters' preferences, which is the threshold needed in a general election to enter Parliament.

The "don't know/won't answer" portion of respondents in the poll reached 15 percent; 15.5 percent of respondents opted for abstention.

Asked to choose between ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and current Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras when asked "who is more suitable to be premier', 37 percent said the former; 19 percent preferred Tsipras, whereas 42 percent said neither.

In terms of the all-important question of who respondents believe will win the next general election, regardless of who they prefer, pro-reform ND was picked by 73 percent of respondents, to 12.5 percent for the previously anti-bailout SYRIZA party.