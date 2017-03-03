Tsipras: Staff-level agreement possible by March 20 Eurogroup

Embattled Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared himself as "extremely optimistic" on Friday over the prospect of a comprehensive agreement, as he put it, to end Greece and even Europe's economic crises.

He made the statement with visiting French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve by his side during a press conference, and with renewed negotiations in Athens underway between the Greek side and its institutional creditors.

Tsipras said his leftist-rightist government coalition is "not only close to the conclusion of the (second) review, but very close to a holistic agreement; a solution, that not only includes the conclusion of the review, in other words, the Greek side's obligations, but deals with a program of progress; the medium-term program, something that means a necessary reduction in debt so it becomes sustainable."

He also said this includes Greece's re-inclusion, after it was excluded, in the spring of 2015.

The Greek premier said he's confident a staff-level agreement can be achieved by a March 20 Eurogroup meeting.

At present, the second review of the third bailout has exceeded repeated deadlines, with the original target having been set for a year ago.

